3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 952.2% in March

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 952.2% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TGOPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.08) to GBX 2,275 ($28.17) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.22) to GBX 2,075 ($25.70) in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 37,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. 3i Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $10.91.
3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.
