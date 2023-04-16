42-coin Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $30,042.77 or 0.99109745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.52 or 0.00334908 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020714 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011234 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000178 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.
