44,417 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Bought by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. SP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

