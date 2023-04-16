4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 337.9% from the March 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,649,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
4Front Ventures Price Performance
Shares of 4Front Ventures stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. 4Front Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
About 4Front Ventures
