4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 337.9% from the March 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,649,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

Shares of 4Front Ventures stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. 4Front Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

About 4Front Ventures

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. The THC Cannabis segment focuses on the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, the manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third-party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

