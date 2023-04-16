5,443 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $201,498,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $185.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $364.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

