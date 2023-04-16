593 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

ELV stock opened at $484.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

