ABCMETA 1-Day Volume Hits $460.72 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $460.72 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018399 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.19 or 1.00073434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, "ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002453 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $359.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io."

