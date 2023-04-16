Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Accenture by 2,831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after buying an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.25. 2,871,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,934. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,698. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.