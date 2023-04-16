Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 729.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

