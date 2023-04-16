ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT Lowered to $21.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTN stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.25 million, a P/E ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 42.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $54,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 576,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Articles

