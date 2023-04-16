Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 674.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,308,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,463 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.75 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

