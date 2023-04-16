Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) vs. Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Critical Analysis

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $4.05 billion 0.11 -$1.38 billion ($4.33) -0.31 Research Solutions $34.72 million 1.80 -$1.63 million ($0.03) -71.33

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

26.1% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions -34.09% 11.40% 4.74% Research Solutions -2.36% -15.60% -4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Advantage Solutions and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Research Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.97, suggesting a potential upside of 193.83%. Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Advantage Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

