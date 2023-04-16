Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Hannah Luffman Purchases 12,437 Shares

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) insider Hannah Luffman bought 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.60 ($12,321.49).

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

LON:AEO opened at GBX 85 ($1.05) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.61. Aeorema Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.45 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in the devising and delivering of corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

