Alaska Wealth Advisors Sells 950 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Alaska Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $422,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 88,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 91,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 364,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,629. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

