Alaska Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alaska Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,918. The firm has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

