Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 251,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

