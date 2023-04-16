Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of ALIM opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

