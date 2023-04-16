Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 651,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,949,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 332,472 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,112 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

