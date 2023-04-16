Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 103,603 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 5.0% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

