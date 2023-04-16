Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $717,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,944,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,709,000. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,916,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

