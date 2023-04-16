Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Takes $402,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,438,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,294,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $586.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

