Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 43,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,482. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.60.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Further Reading
