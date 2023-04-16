Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.21.

NYSE:ALL opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

