Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $24.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.92.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 257,161 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

