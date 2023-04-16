Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 4.8 %

AAU opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $24.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

