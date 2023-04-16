Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Down 4.8 %
AAU opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $24.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
