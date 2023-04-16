Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,999 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 46.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,397,000 after buying an additional 540,819 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,944,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after buying an additional 503,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 37.9% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after buying an additional 397,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

