Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 73,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 185,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $202.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

