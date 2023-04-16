Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,085,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $134.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

