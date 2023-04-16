Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $798,142. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPLP opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $931.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

