Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOE opened at $133.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average of $136.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

