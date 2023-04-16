Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

