Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.65 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

