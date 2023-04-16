AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Up 786.7% in March

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 786.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

AltC Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

