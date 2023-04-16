Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

ALZN stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at about $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

