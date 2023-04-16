Amaze World (AMZE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.58 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $49.58 million and $45,294.08 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

