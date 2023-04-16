American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

