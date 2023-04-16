Analysts Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT at $37.56

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Driven Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Driven Brands had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $539.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,675,000 after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,957,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,909 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

