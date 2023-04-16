Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Target Price at $39.40

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares in the company, valued at $125,480,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.