AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) versus TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Critical Contrast

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 1 0 3 0 2.50 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.21%. TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 92.64%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and TRX Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.50 billion 2.57 $297.00 million N/A N/A TRX Gold $15.09 million 10.48 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -57.10

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A TRX Gold -2.75% -7.70% -5.88%

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats TRX Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project consists of over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

