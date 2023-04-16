Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.21 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $357.24 million and $50.21 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023375 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.31 or 1.00033990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0367294 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $74,363,666.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.