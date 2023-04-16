API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.73 on Top Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00005716 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $107.31 million and $6.17 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, API3 has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.



About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

