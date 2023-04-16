API3 (API3) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

API3 (API3) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. API3 has a total market cap of $105.84 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00005631 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.