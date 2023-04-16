Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Now Covered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Archer Stock Performance
Archer stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Archer has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Archer
