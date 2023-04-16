Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Now Covered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Archer Stock Performance

Archer stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Archer has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Archer

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is involved in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere segment is composed of land drilling operations in Latin America.

