Ardor Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $100.25 million and $20.63 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00067972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

