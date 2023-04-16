Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 688,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 69,159 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 207,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

