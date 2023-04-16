Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $45.26.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Argo Group International by 515.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also

