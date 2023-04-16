Argus Raises AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to $85.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Argus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.86 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

