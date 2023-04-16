Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Shares of CSTPF stock remained flat at C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029. Arrow Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. operates as a junior oil and natural gas exploration and development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Its assets are located in Alberta, Canada, and in the Llanos, Magdalena, and Caguan/Putumayo regions, Colombia.

