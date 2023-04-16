Arweave (AR) Hits Market Cap of $307.08 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.20 or 0.00030684 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $307.08 million and approximately $16.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,968.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.00442270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00122146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

