AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,597 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

